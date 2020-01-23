FAI Announce Appointment Of Niall Quinn As Interim Deputy CEO

The Football Association of Ireland have announced that Niall Quinn will be joining them as the new deputy chief executive of the organisation.

Quinn had previously ruled himself out of the running for the chief executive role which was recently taken up on an interim basis by Gary Owens.

The former Ireland striker’s associate Roy Barrett was named the Independent Chairman of the FAI Board earlier this month with all three, including Owens, a part of Quinn’s Visionary Group who last year published plans to reform Irish football.

Quinn played 92 times for Ireland while also featuring for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Sunderland during his time in the Premier League.

The FAI released the following statement on Quinn’s role in the association;

“In addressing the current challenges facing the FAI, the executive team want to ensure that the organisation’s core objective of the promotion and development of the game of football in Ireland is prioritised.

“Niall’s role with the team will focus on leading a future League of Ireland strategy, the overall development of the game in Ireland, including supporting grassroots and community initiatives together with our player pathway programmes. Niall will also focus on helping restoring and building key relationships and trust with key peer groups and the media. ”

Owens also spoke on Quinn’s appointment outlining that the former Sunderland chairman’s energy and commitment are a “perfect fit” for the role.

“We are really pleased that someone of Niall’s calibre is joining the team,” he said.

NEWS | Niall Quinn appointed as FAI Interim Deputy CEO pic.twitter.com/yMENVfRCTR — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 23, 2020

“Football is such an important game in this country at every level. Niall not only brings great insight and experience to developing the game but is passionate about football in Ireland – his energy and commitment is a great fit for the FAI as we begin reform of the organisation and look to create a better future for football in Ireland.”