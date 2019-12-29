FAI Executive Lead Claims Liquidation Possible As 2019 Losses Expected

The FAI’s Executive lead Paul Cooke has confirmed that liquidation is a possibility for the association, outlining that their situation is very serious during the reconvened AGM on Sunday.

Cooke, outgoing FAI President Donal Conway and others were speaking to delegates at the meeting in CityWest where details were given of the restated accounts for 2017 and the financial statements for 2018.

The worry for the association is that should the debts on the Aviva Stadium be called in immediately then it could mean examinership or liquidation for the FAI.

It was also confirmed on Sunday that losses of €4m are expected for 2019 on top of the more than €60m in current net liabilities already facing the FAI.

Should the FAI go into examinership or liquidation, something they are working hard to avoid, it will call into question their membership of UEFA and FIFA and participation in international competitions.

The original AGM had been scheduled for July but it was reconvened due to the association not being able to reveal their financial situation at the time.

The FAI’s auditors Deloitte outlined during the meeting that they felt “misled” by the association’s financial situation and that they became aware in April of this year that proper accounts were not being kept.

It was also confirmed that Deloitte will not be seeking reappointment as statutory auditors of the FAI.