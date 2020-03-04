Clubs Learn Their Fate As Quarter-Final Draw Made For FA Cup

The remaining eight teams in this season’s FA Cup have learned their fate after the quarter-final draw took place following the conclusion of Wednesday night’s games.

Sheffield United will take on Arsenal, Newcastle will face Manchester City and it’s Leicester City against Chelsea in the three all Premier League ties from the draw.

Chelsea reached the last eight after an impressive 2-0 victory over Liverpool with goals from Willian and a brilliant individual effort from Ross Barkley.

The FA Cup holders, Manchester City made it to the quarter-finals after they comfortably dispatched of Championship side Sheffield Wednesday thanks to Sergio Aguero’s second half winner and they will face Newcastle in the quarter-finals after they defeated West Brom on Tuesday night.

Arsenal defeated League One Portsmouth on Monday night thanks to goals from Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah while Irish striker David McGoldrick’s first goal of the season for Sheffield United helped the Blades get the better of Championship side Reading on Tuesday evening.

Manchester United take on Derby County in Thursday night’s last 16 clash as Wayne Rooney faces his former club.

Leicester defeated Birmingham City 1-0 while Troy Parrott and Adam Idah both featured for Tottenham and Norwich respectively with their game currently in extra-time at 1-1.

The full quarter-final draw is as follows;

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Man City

Tottenham/Norwich vs Manchester United/Derby

Leicester vs Chelsea

