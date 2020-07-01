Quiz: Name Every Player To Play Alongside Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

On Tuesday night Lionel Messi found the net in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid to score his 700th official career goal for club and country.

Add that to goals for Barcelona C and Barcelona B, as well as the Argentina youth sides and the Argentine currently sits on 727, with only six players ahead of him in the record goalscorers list.

One of those is Cristiano Ronaldo who according to the Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation, has bagged 746 goals with both he and Messi showing little sign of slowing down.

Over the past decade or so Messi and Ronaldo have been the two best players in world football sharing countless Ballon D’ors and firing their teams to title after title.

But how well do you know some of the players who have had the unique honour of playing with both?

We’re giving you three minutes to name the 12 players who have played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo either at club level or international level.

Good luck and let us know what score you get.





If the quiz fails to load click here.

