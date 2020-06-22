Quiz: Name Every Manchester United Number 7 In Premier League History

Manchester United’s number seven jersey has been one of the most iconic in Premier League history.

Since the first season in 1992/1993 some outstanding players have worn the number seven shirt for Manchester United, while others have flattered to deceive.

Sporting the number at such a famous club has always brought pressure, with some living up to the billing and others struggling to impress.

A total of 8 players have worn the number seven for Manchester United in the Premier League and we’re giving you two minutes to name them all.

Good luck and let us know what score you get. If the quiz fails to load click here.





If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click on the links below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History