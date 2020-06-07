Can You Name Every Team To Reach The FA Cup Final Since 1990?

How well do you know your FA Cup finals?

The competition may have lost a little of its magic since its heyday but the FA Cup is still one of English football’s most prestigious trophies.

The finals have also provided some brilliant moments for so many clubs over the years but how well do you remember them?

We’re giving you five minutes to name every team who have reached the FA Cup final since 1990. To help you along the way we’ve included the number of finals they reached in the last 30 years.

Good luck and let us know what score you get. If the quiz fails to load click here.





