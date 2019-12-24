Everton Reportedly Eyeing Up John Egan As Ancelotti’s First Signing

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly eyeing up a move for Ireland and Sheffield United defender John Egan as his first signing at the club.

Egan has had a brilliant debut campaign in the Premier League helping Sheffield United to fifth in the table and drawing praise for his displays at the heart of the Blades’ defence.

According to a report from The Mirror, Everton see Egan as the perfect addition to their defence which has seen them conceded 29 goals in just 18 games this season.

Everton believe they could tempt Egan away from Bramall Lane, but Sheffield United are confident that they can keep all of their stars after their brilliant start to the season.

Egan, along with fellow Irish internationals David McGoldrick and Enda Stevens have been key to The Blades’ success both this season and last under Chris Wilder.

The United boss outlined, in quotes reported by The Mirror, that he feels his side are in a stronger position to keep the likes of Egan, than they were a couple of years ago when they lost talented youngster David Brooks to Bournemouth.

“I’d think that 75 per cent of clubs in this division, and possibly more, in financial terms, could offer better deals,” he said.

“But I’d like to think the players would look a little bit deeper than that.

“We had a situation with David when we were in our second season in the Championship and a Premier League club came calling.

“Sometimes it’s difficult when that happens, but we’re now in a stronger position.

“We want to keep our best players. We want to continue building and I’m grateful to the board for their support in that.”