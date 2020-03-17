European Leagues To Be Completed By June 30th If “Situation Improves”

UEFA have confirmed that they are committed to finishing out domestic and European competitions by June 30th at the latest following the coronavirus outbreak.

The sport’s governing body made the decision after conference calls with its 55 member associations, the board of the European Club Association and the board of the European Leagues.

UEFA have confirmed that all #Euro2020 qualifiers will take place during the June international break. Dates to be confirmed. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/V9bPUfLFBn — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 17, 2020

Leagues across Europe have been suspended over the past week following the coronavirus outbreak which has led to confusion over how and when they will finish up for the season.

UEFA outlined that they are committed to completing leagues across Europe ‘should the situation improve and resuming playing be appropriate and prudent enough.’

They also confirmed the postponement of the European Championships that were scheduled for this summer, until the summer of 2021.

The decision by UEFA to push the tournament back a year is to allow the leagues across Europe to finish out their campaigns in the summer following the decimation of the footballing calendar that the coronavirus has caused.

Euro 2020 had been scheduled for 12 cities across Europe, including Dublin, and was set to begin on June 12th of this year.

It has also meant that Ireland’s playoff game against Slovakia which had been scheduled for March 26th has been rescheduled for June of this year.

In terms of the European club competitions, having explored the details and various scenarios, the last week in June has been selected for both games with June 24th the date set for the Europa League final and June 27th for the Champions League equivalent.

The videoconference outlined that the finals would have to be played before the 30th of June with certain players contracts ending on that date, but the games being scheduled then would mean that football would have to return to some normality sooner than most expected.

UEFA also confirmed that the Nations League Finals, the final tournament of the UEFA U21 EURO and the UEFA Women’s EURO all scheduled between June and July 2021 would be re-scheduled accordingly.