Quiz: Can You Name Every European Golden Boot Winner Since 1997?

How well do remember some of European football’s finest marksmen?

The European Golden Boot or Golden Shoe, as its often referred to, award has long been one of the most prestigious accolades in football with European Sports Media taking it over in the 1996-1997 season.

It is based on a points system which takes into account both the goals scored and the difficulty of the respective leagues.

We’re giving you a total of six minutes to name every player to have won the award since the 1996-1997 season. To help you along the way we’ve included the years with second names all that is required.

Good luck and let us know what score you get. If the quiz doesn’t load properly click here.





If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click on the links below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History