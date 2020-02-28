Man United Handed Favourable Tie In Europa League Last 16 Draw

Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers learned their fate in the Europa League as the draw for the last 16 of the competition took place on Friday.

Rangers, who defeated Portuguese Braga in impressive fashion in the last 32, have been handed a difficult tie against Bayer Leverkusen while Wolves’ European journey will continue against Olympiacos.

The Greek side dispatched of Arsenal in the previous round in dramatic fashion thanks to a late goal from Youssef El-Arabi and will now face Nuno Espirito Santo’s men in the last 16 after they defeated Espanyol 6-3 on aggregate.

Manchester United have been handed the most favourable draw of all the British sides as they will face Austrian side Lask who defeated AZ Alkmaar in the last 32.

United impressed against Club Brugge on Thursday night as new striker Odion Ighalo scored his first goal for the club while Bruno Fernandes again found the net from the spot.

Scott McTominay also scored on his return to the Manchester United starting XI while Fred’s brace was the icing on the cake for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Two teams not involved in the draw however were Arsenal and Celtic, both of whom suffered defeat in the last 32 to Olympiacos and Copenhagen respectively.

The first legs of these ties will be played on Thursday March 12, with the second legs a week later on March 19.

Here is the draw for the last 16 of the Europa League in full;

Istanbul vs Copenhagen

Olympiacos vs Wolves

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan vs Getafe

Sevilla vs Roma

Frankfurt/Salzburg vs Basel

LASK vs Manchester United