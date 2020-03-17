European Championships Postponed Until Summer 2021

The European Championships that were scheduled for the summer of 2020 will be postponed until 2021 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

UEFA made the decision after conference calls with its 55 member associations, the board of the European Club Association and the board of the European Leagues.

The Norwegian FA confirmed the news in a tweet on their official account outlining that the tournament will now take place from June 11th 2021 to July 11th 2021.

UEFA har bestemt at EM utsettes til 2021. Det skal spilles fra 11. juni til 11. juli neste år. Mer informasjon kommer. — NorgesFotballforbund (@nff_info) March 17, 2020

The decision by UEFA to push the tournament back a year is to allow the leagues across Europe to finish out their campaigns in the summer following the decimation of the footballing calendar that the coronavirus has caused.

Euro 2020 had been scheduled for 12 cities across Europe, including Dublin, and was set to begin on June 12th of this year.

UEFA’s Nations League and the European Under-21 Championships are also scheduled to take place next summer.

The news also confirms the postponement of Ireland’s playoff against Slovakia on March 26th which had been set to take place behind closed doors, however with the travel ban in the country it was only a matter of time before the game would be called-off.

Mick McCarthy, whose contract is up with Ireland in August of 2020, had been set to lead the Boys in Green to the Euros had they qualified from the playoffs before Stephen Kenny takes up the mantle.

With the Euros now postponed complications could arise as to who is in charge of Ireland should they reach the tournament given the fact that the campaign will not technically be finished come August, when McCarthy had been scheduled to step away.

According to a report in The Irish Daily Star, earlier this week Kenny and McCarthy both believe they should be in charge at the European Championships.

McCarthy’s contract expires on July 31. But he is believed to be very keen on remaining in the post until after the Euros campaign ends, even if it means extending his agreement with the FAI.