Erling Haaland Opens Scoring With Tidy Finish As Bundesliga Returns

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling-Braut Haaland scored the first goal of the returning Bundesliga season to put his side 1-0 up against Schalke.

The Bundesliga became the first major European league to return to action on Saturday after almost two months off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games must be held behind closed doors while the league have imposed strict social distancing and hygiene rules on teams and officials with even team celebrations essentially curtailed for now.

Ten teams were in action on Saturday afternoon and it was the 20-year-old Haaland who grabbed the first goal of the returning campaign after 29 minutes.

A brilliant team move saw Julian Brandt flick the ball into the path of Thorgan Hazard wide on the right and his low cross was met by the Norwegian striker for his tenth goal in just eight league games this season.

Dortmund extended their lead just before half-time, another swift move from the home side saw Raphael Guerreiro brilliantly find the net from the left with a low strike that gave Schubert in the Schalke goal no chance.

There have been two goals in the other games kicking off at 2:30 with Freiburg taking a surprise lead over Red Bull Leipzig in their clash while Renato Steffen’s goal just before half-time has handed Wolfsburg the advantage as they take on FC Augsburg.

The Bundesliga has led the way in major leagues returning to complete their season with the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ plan still in discussions with various clubs.

The French Ligue 1 opted to end their campaign awarding PSG the league title while La Liga and Serie A are aiming for a return in the middle of June providing the appropriate measures are in place to ensure the players’ safety.