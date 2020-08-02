Emiliano Martinez Breaks Down In Emotional Interview Following FA Cup Win

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could not contain his emotions after helping the Gunners clinch the FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley.

Mikel Arteta’s side lifted the trophy for a record breaking 14th time as two goals from Pierre Emerick Aubameyang saw them defeat Chelsea 2-1.

The victory was a strong finish to what’s been a difficult campaign for Arsenal and one player who particularly enjoyed the moment was keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez has been with the club ten years but has long found himself down the pecking order and has spent much of his career out on loan.

The 27-year-old however has been outstanding for Arsenal over the past few weeks stepping in for the injured Bernd Leno and it was clear after the game how much the victory meant to him.

“I can’t really talk right now,” said an emotional Martinez following the game.

Just look how much the FA Cup win means to Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez 👏#facupfinal #bbcfacup pic.twitter.com/ZL0WtYjj5f — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 1, 2020

Martinez’s reaction to winning the Cup and what he means to him and his family is understandable given the journey he has taken at Arsenal and the sacrifices he made in joining the club.

“My mum Susana and my brother Alejandro were crying when I was leaving for London and saying ‘Please don’t go,’ said Martinez of his departure from Argentina to Arsenal in quotes reported by the Irish Sun.

“But I had also seen my dad Alberto crying late at night because he couldn’t afford to pay the bills.

“I remembered the days that me and my brother ate and not my parents, so I knew exactly what they were going through.

“At that time I was living in Buenos Aires and playing for Independiente and I would only see my family twice a month because they couldn’t afford the petrol to drive from their home in Mar Del Plata.

“So when Arsenal offered to buy me, I had to be brave. I was 17-years-old and I said ‘yes’ for my parents.

“I haven’t seen my mum and dad for a year because of lockdown but at least we can now afford to pay the bills so they can watch me playing in the final on TV.

“We came from a poor, poor family and for them to see me winning a trophy and getting a medal would be something special.”