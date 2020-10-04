Edinson Cavani set to become fourth highest earner at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani is set to become one of Manchester United’s highest earners as he edges closer to a move to the Old Trafford club.

Cavani is a free agent after leaving French champions PSG earlier this year and is set to become a Manchester United player in the coming days after agreeing a two year deal at the club.

Cavani will be a free transfer, however according to the Daily Mail he will earn £210,000 a week at Old Trafford.

Cavani had been linked with a move to both Atletico Madrid and Benfica however it is thought that the agent fees he demanded were too high.

If he passes his medical as expected, Cavani will immediately become the fourth highest earner at the club, behind only David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Here are Manchester United’s highest earners according to spotrac.com;

Nemanja Matic – £120,000 a week

Victor Lindelof – £120,000 a week

Fred – £120,000 a week

Luke Shaw – £150,000 a week

Juan Mata – £160,000 a week

Bruno Fernandes – £180,000 a week

Harry Maguire – £189,904 a week

Marcus Rashford – £200,000 a week

Anthony Martial – £250,000 a week

Paul Pogba – £290,000 a week

David de Gea – £375,000 a week

Cavani’s arrival at the club will be Manchester United’s second signing of the window, after the Red Devils brought midfielder Donny van de Beek in from Ajax.

United fans have voiced their concerns over the club’s recruitment in this window, with their long term pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder eventually proving fruitless.

The club had been in talks with Sancho and Dortmund over the last few months however United’s reluctance to pay the £108 million asking price has meant that the England winger will almost certainly be staying in Germany this season.

Manchester United take on Tottenham in their third Premier League game of the season on Sunday afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost to Crystal Palace and defeated Brighton in their first two games.

