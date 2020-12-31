Edinson Cavani handed three-game ban following Instagram post

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been handed a three game ban and fined £100,000 following a post on Instagram last month.

Cavani was charged by the FA after sharing a post on his Instagram which featured a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts following a brace against Southampton in November.

The post was quickly deleted and Cavani released an apology shortly afterwards. The Uruguayan striker will now miss United’s games against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Watford.

Cavani must also complete face-to-face education after admitting to the charge.

The FA released the following statement on the matter:

“A comment posted on the Manchester United FC striker’s Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1. The post also constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

“An independent Regulatory Commission was appointed to decide the sanction and its written reasons will be published in due course.”

Manchester United released the following statement outlining that they wanted the FA’s full written reasons for imposing the ban to make clear it did not think Cavani was racist.

“Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, the FA and the fight against racism in football.

“The club trusts that the independent regulatory commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post.

