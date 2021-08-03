A selection of Eamon Dunphy’s most memorable moments

During his time as a pundit with RTÉ, Eamon Dunphy had his fair share of memorable moments.

Love him or hate him, Eamon Dunphy’s appearances on football panels were often must-see, as the former Millwall midfielder tested the very limits of what pundits were allowed to say on live television.

As Dunphy departs his role let’s take a look back at a selection of his finest punditry moments.

(Originally published on 25 Jul 2018).

“I’ll Tell You Who Wrote It”

By far the most iconic thing any Irish pundit has ever said, this will go down in the history as one of the most quotable moments in the country’s sporting folklore.

“He Was Fucking Dreading It”

An underrated Dunphy moment as the panellist forgets that he’s still on the air and proceeds to outline how he felt Brazilian striker Neymar was “fucking dreading it” before taking a penalty in the World Cup.

The apology is also pretty entertaining.

“He’s A Bullshitter”

Presenter Darragh Maloney was none too impressed by Eamon’s use of language here (even though it was past the watershed baby) as Dunphy gave us his take on former United boss Louis Van Gaal

“Ronaldo Is A Cod”

In 2008 Cristiano Ronaldo had already established himself as one of the finest footballers in all of Europe. Dunphy, however, didn’t quite agree.

The Pen Throwing Incident

The sheer disgust in Dunphy’s tone as he speaks about the “rubbish” display that Ireland have just put in during Italia 90. Topped off by the petulant toss of his pen. Iconic.

“I Managed To Stay Alive For 63 And A Half Years Baby”

To take on someone like Graeme Souness is no mean feat. To tell him he doesn’t know what he’s talking about is brave. But to almost end his whole career with one line? That’s Dunphy baby.

“Where’d You Get These Two Guys From?”

Appearing on RTÉ’s Prime Time, Dunphy laughs off the opinions of his fellow panellists before asking poor Miriam O’Callaghan where she “got these two from” which almost incites a riot before our very eyes.

“What Goes Around Comes Around Baby”

When Ireland got France in the last 16 of Euro 2016, Dunphy proclaimed that they’d remember the Boys In Green from 2009, before delivering the killer line like only he could.

