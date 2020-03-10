Dundalk Snap-Up Former Tottenham Academy Product Nathan Oduwa

League of Ireland champions Dundalk have announced the signing of former Tottenham academy product and Rangers winger Nathan Oduwa.

The 24-year-old began his career at White Hart Lane but never played for the Tottenham first team, going out on loan to the likes of Luton Town, Peterborough as well as a spell in the Scottish Championship with Rangers where he managed 19 appearances.

Oduwa signed for Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana in 2017 before moving to Denmark to join Vejle Boldklub with his last club being Israeli outfit Hapoel Hadera.

“Nathan is someone we have tracked for a while,” said Dundalk manager Vinny Perth on the club’s official website. “He trained with us last week and we were really impressed with him. He can play left-wing, right-wing and we also feel he could operate as a centre forward.

“Career-wise, he probably made a couple of wrong decisions over the past couple of years but he’s got real pedigree and this is the first time he has felt at home in a group for a long time.

“He’s had loads of options and he has been to lots of different clubs over the past few months but this felt more like a home move for him. It’s an opportunity for him to rebuild his career.”

Oduwa spent time on trial at a number of clubs, including Championship side Swansea City, before learning of Dundalk’s interest early this year.

“My agent told me to come over and have a look at Dundalk and I was surprised at the standard and the facilities, to be honest,” said Oduwa.

“In England, they don’t really talk about the League of Ireland too much but the gym facilities, changing rooms and canteen here are of European standard.

“I’m only 24 but I’ve travelled to a lot of places and I’ve learned a lot,” he added. “The world of football can be very cut-throat and players like to have security and be somewhere where they are happy to play and express themselves and I feel like I have that at Dundalk. I’m just raring to go now.”