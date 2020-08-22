Dundalk reportedly want Robbie Keane to fill vacant managerial role

League of Ireland champions Dundalk reportedly want Robbie Keane to replace departed manager Vinny Perth at Oriel Park.

According to a report from The Independent, Robbie Keane is wanted by Dundalk’s US owners as a big name to fill the role left by Perth.

The Lilywhites relieved Perth of his duties earlier this week following Dundalk’s Champions League qualifier defeat to Slovenian side NK Celje.

Assistant managers John Gill and Alan Reynolds are set to take charge of the champions as they take on Sligo Rovers on Saturday however a long-term successor to Perth is currently being targeted.

Keane is still on the FAI’s payroll having been Mick McCarthy’s assistant manager however they seemingly have no current position for him in the Stephen Kenny regime.

The former striker had also been assistant manager at Middlesbrough working alongside Jonathan Woodgate however the pair were dismissed following a difficult season.

The report outlines that Dundalk’s owners are keen to speak to Keane however he has ambitions to manage in England and may reject their advances.

Canadian Mark Burton, who has been working with the squad alongside Perth had also reportedly been in the running to step into the dugout.

Perth won the league with Dundalk in his first season however his side have struggled this campaign. Speaking to RTE, he outlined that the sacking did not come as a shock.

"There was a difference of opinion on where we are and where we need to go to move forward, and that's what happens in football clubs" – Vinny Perth on his Dundalk departure | Watch Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne live on RTÉ2 and Player now https://t.co/T47qh4x91C pic.twitter.com/0or5X9FbTa — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 21, 2020

“It was inevitable that it was going to happen so it wasn’t a real shock,” he explained.

“[I had] a brief discussion with the chairman last night and we’ve decided to move on and go our separate ways.

“It’s been a difficult time for the club on and off the pitch for a number of months.

“There have been things in the background that just haven’t been good enough. Ultimately, they’ve come onto the pitch and we haven’t been good enough on the pitch.

Read More About: Dundalk, Ireland, LOI Premier Division, robbie keane