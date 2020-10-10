Dundalk reportedly set to play Europa League games at Windsor Park

Dundalk are reportedly looking into the possibility of playing their UEFA Europa League group stage games at Windsor Park.

The Lilywhites announced that they would be playing their opening home game of the group against Molde in Tallaght Stadium with the clashes against Arsenal and Rapid Vienna set for the Aviva Stadium.

According to a report from the Irish Independent however, Dundalk are in the process of looking into whether it would be possible to stage all three games in Windsor Park in Belfast instead.

The report outlines that it was believed the opening game was switched to Tallaght because of Ireland welcoming Italy to the Aviva for the start of their Six Nations campaign on October 24th.

The Irish Independent however report that the IRFU refused Dundalk permission to use the stadium as they demanded it was used solely for a kicking session for Andy Farrell’s side.

As a result, Dundalk are in talks with the Irish Football Association (IFA) about a potential switch to Windsor Park and are said to be ‘exasperated’ by the IRFU’s stubbornness in the matter.

It is also understood that Dundalk are unhappy with the FAI’s inability to help broker smoother negotiations between the club and the IRFU.

Dundalk reached the group stages of the competition for the second time in the club’s history when they defeated Faroese side KI Klaksvik 3-1 in the playoff round thanks to goals from Sean Murray, Daniel Cleary and Daniel Kelly.

They were drawn in a group with Rapid Vienna, Molde and Premier League side Arsenal.

Dundalk previously reached the group stages of the Europa League in the 2016/2017 season under current Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

They picked up four points in the competition, defeating Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv and drawing with Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar.

