Dundalk’s potential opponents in the Europa League group stages

On Thursday night, Dundalk defeated Faroese side KI Klaksvik to book their place in the group stages of the 2020/21 Europa League.

The Lilywhites picked up a 3-1 win at the Aviva Stadium thanks to goals from Sean Murray, Daniel Cleary and Daniel Kelly in a victory that is set to land Dundalk around €3 million.

With a spot in the group stages secured attention now turns to who they could potentially get in the Europa League draw which takes place at 12 o’clock on Friday.

Teams from the same country cannot be drawn against one another and Dundalk will be in pot 4 of the draw.

Manager Filippo Giovagnoli expressed his desire to face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, with Spurs in pot 1 of the draw alongside the likes of Arsenal, Roma, Napoli and Celtic.

Pot 2 sees Leicester City as well as the likes of Sparta Prague, Young Boys and Real Sociedad. There are also some big hitters in pot 3, with Shamrock Rovers’ conquerers AC Milan as well as Rangers involved.

Dundalk previously reached the group stages of the Europa League in the 2016/2017 season under current Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

They picked up four points in the competition, defeating Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv and drawing with Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar.

Shamrock Rovers are the only other League of Ireland side to have reached the Europa League group stages with Michael O’Neill’s men doing so in 2011.

The Europa League draw pots;

Pot 1: Arsenal, Tottenham, Roma, Napoli, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen, Villareal, CSKA Moscow, Braga, Gent, PSV Eindhoven, Celtic

Pot 2: Dinamo Zagreb, Sparta Prague, Slavia Prague, Ludogorets, Young Boys, Red Star Belgrade, Rapid Vienna, Leicester City, Qarabag, PAOK, Standard Liege, Real Sociedad

Pot 3: Granada, AC Milan, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, AEK Athens, Rangers, Molde, Hoffenheim, LASK, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Cluj

Pot 4: Zorya Luhansk, Nice, Lille, NK Rijeka, Dundalk, Slovan Liberec, Royal Antwerp, Lech Poznan, Sivasspor, Wolfsberger, Omonia Nicosia, CSKA Sofia

Read More About: ac milan, Arsenal, Dundalk, europa league, Premier League, tottenham