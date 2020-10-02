Dundalk drawn against Arsenal in the Europa League group stages

Dundalk have been drawn against Arsenal, Rapid Wien and Molde in the Europa League group stages after securing qualification with victory on Thursday night.

Dundalk will face the Premier League side in two games home and away in what will no doubt be some of the biggest games in the club’s history.

Mikel Arteta’s men reached the last 32 of the competition in 2019/20 before losing to Greek side Olympiacos.

Dundalk will face Arsenal, Rapid Wien and Molde in the Europa League group stages! What a draw! — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) October 2, 2020

They will also square off against Austrian side Rapid Wien and Norwegian side Molde in Group A of the competition.

The Lilywhites qualified for the group stages after a 3-1 win over Faroese outfit KI Klaksvik, thanks to goals from Sean Murray, Daniel Cleary and Daniel Kelly.

Dundalk previously reached the group stages of the Europa League in the 2016/2017 season under current Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Dundalk picked up four points in the competition, defeating Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv and drawing with Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar.

Shamrock Rovers are the only other League of Ireland side to have reached the Europa League group stages with Michael O’Neill’s men doing so in 2011.

Elsewhere in the Europa League, Celtic will take on Shamrock Rovers’ conquerers AC Milan in their group along with Sparta Prague and Lille.

The 2020/21 group stage is set ✅ 😍 Which games are you excited for? #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/efpgVHqnRS — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 2, 2020

Tottenham have been drawn against Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp while Leicester’s first appearance in the Europa League sees them take on Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk.

Match dates

Matchday 1: 22 October

Matchday 2: 29 October

Matchday 3: 5 November

Matchday 4: 26 November

Matchday 5: 3 December

Matchday 6: 10 December

Read More About: Arsenal, Dundalk, europa league, Premier League