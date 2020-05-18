Dublin May Be Asked To Host Extra Euro Championship Games Next Year

Dublin may see itself hosting more than four games in next year’s European Championships as some other host cities may not be able to stage fixtures.

The tournament, which was postponed for a year until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic was originally supposed to take place in 12 cities across Europe.

However, UEFA’s President Alexander Ceferin outlined on Sunday that, three cities, which are reportedly said to be Amsterdam, Rome and Bilbao, may not be able to fulfil their previous commitments.

“We’ve had conversations with nine cities and everything is set,” he said.

“With three cities, we have some issues. So we will discuss further. In principle, we will do it in 12 cities but if not, we are ready to do it in 10, nine or eight.”

UEFA also confirmed the postponement of their scheduled meeting with the Executive Committee which was originally set for May 27th, until June 17th citing “some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues.”

The full statement on UEFA’s website read;

“UEFA today announced that the next meeting of its Executive Committee, originally scheduled for 27 May, has been postponed to 17 June 2020, due to the existence of some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues for the rearranged UEFA EURO 2020 next year.”

The Aviva Stadium is currently scheduled to host three Group E games, featuring Poland, Sweden and a postponed play-off winner – either Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Bosnia or Slovakia -, as well as a last-16 tie.

The government reaffirmed Dublin’s commitment as a host city for the tournament late last month;

“While it can be hard at times to see beyond the current public health emergency, we have to plan for the future and happier times,” said Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, in quotes reported by RTÉ.

“We were all looking forward to hosting the Euros this summer and I am pleased that the Government has recommitted to hosting next year, subject to public health advice.

“Since the outset of this project it has been the goal of the Government, the FAI, Dublin City Council and other stakeholders that Dublin be the best of the 12 hosting cities – that goal remains.

“It will be great opportunity to remind the world of how well we can deliver top class sporting events and to boost our international profile in a positive way. “