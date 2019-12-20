Dublin Derby Opener Pick Of The Ties As LOI Fixtures Released

A Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers will kick-off this season’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division campaign on February 14th 2020.

The full season schedule was released on Friday afternoon with Bohs vs Rovers at Dalymount Park a mouthwatering way to kick-off proceedings in 2020.

Champions Dundalk begin the defence of their title against Derry City at Oriel Park, while newly promoted Shelbourne travel to Turner’s Cross to take on Cork City in their first game back in the division.

Sligo Rovers will travel to Finn Park to face Finn Harps whilst St. Patrick’s Athletic will host Waterford in an exciting opening day of the Premier Division campaign.

The mid-season break will take place between June 13 and June 25, and the First Division fixtures will be released at a later date.

_____

Fri. 14 February

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers Dalymount Park 7:45 pm

Cork City v Shelbourne Turner’s Cross 7:45 pm

Dundalk v Derry City Oriel Park 7:45 pm

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford Richmond Park 7:45 pm

Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers Finn Park 8:00 pm

You can download the full list of every fixture in this season’s Airtricity Premier Division here.