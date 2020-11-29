Diego Maradona almost became a Premier League manager in 2010

Diego Maradona was reportedly, ‘very open ‘ to managing in the Premier League and had an interest in taking over as Aston Villa boss in 2010.

Maradona who passed away at the age of 60 last week, never played or managed in England but apparently came close to a move to Villa Park a decade ago.

Maradona had just managed Argentina the World Cup at the time and his former representative Walter Soriano spoke in 2010 about how the legendary forward would be open to a move if Villa made him an offer

“I think Diego would be very open to the idea of coming to England and managing Aston Villa, Soriano told the Sunday Mercury at the time.

“He is very attracted to English football and the way of life in your country and I know he would be very willing to move there.

“He loves the English countryside and your respect for privacy, so he would be very happy there, especially at a big club like Aston Villa.

“If the owner Randy Lerner wants to make him a serious offer, I am sure he would get a very positive response.

“Diego is currently talking with a number of clubs in Europe – including another one in England – about a management role and is looking at his options carefully.”

Villa denied any plans to give Maradona the job after Martin O’Neill had left the club and they would go on to appoint Gerard Houllier as his replacement.

Maradona instead took up a job with Dubai side Al Wasl in 2011, however he did not last long and was sacked the following summer.

