Derry City Complete Signing Of Former England U21 Winger Adam Hammill

Derry City have completed the signing of former Wolves and England U21 winger Adam Hammill following his spell at Scunthorpe.

The 32-year-old spent last season on loan at Stockport and has previously had spells with Wolves where he featured in the Premier League as well as Huddersfield and Southampton having began his career with Liverpool.

Hammill is perhaps most known for his two stints at Barnsley where he spent four seasons in the Championship in addition to scoring a brilliant goal in the Tykes’ League One playoff final win over Millwall in 2016.

Hammill could prove to be an excellent signing for the Candystripes and has the advantage of having already worked with current Derry manager Declan Devine during a loan spell at Dunfermline.

Speaking on Hammill’s arrival, Devine outlined that he is delighted to be able to bring the 32-year-old to the club.

“I’ve known Adam for a long time and he’s a quality player who has had a wonderful career.

“He’s the type of player we wouldn’t have been able to bring to this league had it not been for the pandemic affecting the leagues in England.

“He’s been here a few days now and is already helping to bring out the best in others around him.”

Devine continued: “I’m delighted he’s at this club and I know that even though they can’t be in the stadium yet, our supporters will really enjoy watching him.”

🚨 SIGNING NEWS ✍️ City welcome winger Adam Hammill to the Candystripes. 🔴⚪ 📰 Read more ⬇️https://t.co/uuE2E47rKq pic.twitter.com/yPnHDtz3II — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) July 23, 2020

Hammill has been capped for England at underage level playing for both the U19s and the U21s however he is also eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland through his grandparents.