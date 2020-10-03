 Close sidebar

Derby fans absolutely loved Jason Knight’s performance against Norwich

by Oisin McQueirns

Ireland Under-21 midfielder Jason Knight impressed once again for Derby as Phillip Cocu’s side defeated Norwich in their Championship clash.

Jason Knight, who was named in Jim Crawford’s squad for the crucial qualifier against Italy, has played every minute of Derby’s opening three games of the Championship season.

The 19-year-old was moved into a more central role in the midfield against Norwich and it helped Derby pick up their first three points of the campaign.

Playing in that position, Knight made a crucial interception with five minutes left in the game and drove his side up the field, winning a free-kick in a promising area.

Wayne Rooney stepped up and brilliantly found the net to give Derby a well-deserved victory.

Jason Knight has been a member of Derby’s first team squad over the last couple of season but looks as though he is growing into one of their most important players despite being just 19.

After the game Derby fans were full of praise for Knight’s performance in the middle of the park, in what is a very promising sign for Ireland.

Knight featured frequently in Ireland U21 squads under current senior manager Stephen Kenny who will no doubt be pleased with the midfielder’s performance against Norwich.

The 19-year-old is yet to win a senior cap for Ireland however he will surely be in with a shout in the future if he can continue to put in influential performances in the Derby County midfield.

Speaking in 2019, Rooney outlined that he believed Knight reminds him of himself when the former Manchester United striker was younger.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way they’ve trained, particularly Knighty. His energy, his attitude. He almost reminds me of myself when I was younger in terms of no fear,” Rooney told Rams TV.

“And he’s got an aggression about him, not in terms of how he’s tackling, but in terms of how he runs, how he gets about the pitch. I’m looking forward to see how they do as I feel he can give us a lot of energy and a lot of creativity.”

Read More About: , , ,

Author: Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com

Related posts

Manchester United in talks with Edinson Cavani

Worry for Ireland as Seamus Coleman taken off injured in Everton victory

Slovakia v Ireland: TV channel, starting line up, kick-off time for crucial playoff