Nice sign Irish striker Deji Sotona following Manchester United departure

Irish youngster Deji Sotona has signed for Ligue 1 side Nice following his recent departure from Manchester United.

Deji Sotona, who has represented Ireland up to U16 level, had been on the books at Manchester United as a scholar. He was reportedly offered a three year professional contract by the Red Devils however he rejected the deal.

🔄 #Mercato : Le jeune attaquant irlandais Deji Sotona (17 ans, ex-Manchester United) s’est engagé ce mercredi à l’#OGCNice.https://t.co/6rGjaSfkiN — OGC Nice (@ogcnice) September 30, 2020

The 17-year-old had been the subject of interest from a host of clubs following his United departure with Patrick Vieira’s side winning the race for his signature.

Nice finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season and will play in the Europa League this season. They will face Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague and Hapoel Beer-Sheva in their group.

Sotona has flourished at underage level with Manchester United and scored in their FA Youth Cup victory over Wigan in February.

The 17-year-old was also reported to be the club’s fastest player in September of 2019. He clocked the best speed of anyone at United in tests, with 22.9mph.

Sotona was born in Waterford and grew up in Mullingar. He has made two appearances for Ireland at U16 level but is also eligible to play for both Nigeria and England.

In their announcement of Sotona’s signing the club referred to the striker as ‘explosive and technical.’

Sotona also took to Instagram to confirm his delight at signing for the French side.

‘Happy To Announce I Am Officially A Nice Player, New Chapter Thank You God.’

