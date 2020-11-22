Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly keen on a loan move away from Old Trafford in January with two Premier League clubs interested.

According to a report from The Sun, Dean Henderson is keen on first-team football as he looks to keep his place in the England squad ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

Henderson impressed on loan at Sheffield United in the Premier League last season and returned to Manchester United to challenge for the number one spot along with David De Gea.

The 24-year-old however has yet to feature in the league for the Red Devils since returning, with his only games coming in the Carabao Cup and in United’s defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

The report outlines that Premier League duo Leeds United and Brighton are interested in potentially taking Henderson on loan, with Championship side Bournemouth also said to be in the mix.

United however may have a problem looming with Sergio Romero set to leave the club, leaving Henderson as the only back-up to De Gea.

Henderson would reportedly prefer Premier League game time as opposed to Championship action however it is believed that United will have the final say on whether any move materialises or not.

Man United picked up three points on Saturday as they defeated West Brom 1-0 thanks to Bruno Fernandes penalty.

The victory was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s second in a row after their 3-1 win over Everton before the international break.

The Red Devils now sit eighth in the Premier League table, seven points off table-toppers Tottenham with a game in hand.

