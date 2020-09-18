David Moyes reveals how close Man United came to signing Gareth Bale

David Moyes has revealed just how close he came to signing Gareth Bale for Manchester United when the Welsh winger left Tottenham in 2013.

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid from Spurs that summer in a deal worth £85 million and spent seven seasons with the Spanish giants, winning the Champions League on four occasions.

The former Tottenham man however was almost convinced by Moyes and Manchester United to stay in the Premier League rather than head to La Liga.

The current West Ham manager revealed that he was very close to making Bale his first signing when he arrived at Manchester United.

“I was hoping that he wouldn’t leave Spurs to go to Madrid in the first place because as Manchester United manager we had agreed to try and take him to Manchester United.

🗣"We had agreed to try and take him to United and we were very close, I tried to make him my first signing, I could not talk him out of going to Madrid, we even had a helicopter! David Moyes on nearly signing Gareth Bale at Manchester United before he went to Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/Xh2KXhng0d — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 18, 2020

“We were very very close to getting him before he went to Real Madrid. I was trying to make him one of my first signings at Manchester United. I just couldn’t talk him out of going to Real Madrid at the time.

“He’s been away a while, I’m sure he’s enjoyed his time at Real Madrid, he’s had great success. You look at the amount of Champions League winner’s medals he’s coming back with.

“I think it’s good for the Premier League. I wish he hadn’t left. I hoped he’d joined me at Manchester United.

Gareth Bale is set to rejoin Tottenham on a season-long loan from Real Madrid with an announcement expected by the club very shortly.

Moyes continued, explaining that the club even had a helicopter at the ready for Bale, had he decided to switch to Old Trafford instead of the Bernabeu.

“I think we did (have discussions). We even had a helicopter at the training ground waiting to go down and get him at one point. We thought we were going to. I think we had a bigger offer in and we had sorted things out but his heart was already in going to Real Madrid.

Read More About: gareth bale, Manchester United, Premier League, tottenham