David McGoldrick nets brilliant strike for Sheffield United against Arsenal

David McGoldrick opened his account for the Premier League season with a brilliant strike for Sheffield United in their game against Arsenal on Sunday.

McGoldrick and the Blades found themselves 2-0 down against Mikel Arteta’s side as they looked to pick up their first Premier League points of the season.

Chris Wilder’s side suffered three defeats in a row to begin the campaign and had failed to score a goal in any of the losses.

With ten minutes to go in the game, McGoldrick managed to give his side some hope as he picked the ball up on the edge of the area.

After working the ball out of his feet well, the Irish international curled a left-footed effort past the helpless Bernd Leno and into the bottom corner.









Sheffield United pressed for an equaliser with McGoldrick almost finding it with another excellent strike from outside the area however Wilder’s men once again fell to defeat in the Premier League.

McGoldrick however will be delighted to open his account for the current Premier League season after struggling at times to find the net in the 2019/20 campaign.

The goal is also a promising sign for Ireland manager Stephen Kenny who named McGoldrick in his squad ahead of the European Championship playoff against Slovakia on Thursday.

If Kenny’s men can defeat Slovakia in Bratislava then they will face either Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina away from home with a spot at next year’s European Championships at stake.

McGoldrick was injured for Ireland’s UEFA Nations League game against Bulgaria, a game they drew 1-1, and came off the bench in the defeat against Finland in the same competition.

