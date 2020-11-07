David McGoldrick scores cheeky backheel a week after Ireland retirement

David McGoldrick scored his second Premier League goal of the season on Saturday evening netting a lovely back-heeled finish against Chelsea.

McGoldrick recently announced his international retirement from Ireland after one goal in 14 caps and showed Stephen Kenny what he would be missing out on as the Blades took on Chelsea.

McGoldrick netted twice against Chelsea in the Premier League last season and proved a thorn in their side again this campaign as he scored the opener at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old latched onto a pass into the area from midfielder Sander Berge with a beautiful back-heel to give his side the lead against Frank Lampard’s men.

Chelsea equalised later in the half through Tammy Abraham as they look to build on last weekend’s victory against Burnley.

For McGoldrick though his goal will no doubt be a boost after outlining that he would be retiring from international football to focus solely on his club career.

Speaking as he named his Ireland squad ahead of the games against England, Bulgaria and Wales, Stephen Kenny outlined that he respects McGoldrick’s reasons for announcing his international retirement.

“He had an injury that he played with Slovakia,” said the Ireland manager in quotes reported by The Irish Times. “It was in the groin area, the abductor, and it affected his training. It affected his training and he lost his place at Sheffield.

“It’s unfortunate, because he was excellent in the games he played for us and he could have made a real impact for us but he has reasons and I respect those reasons.”

“He’s a terrific guy as well,” he continued, “but he’s at a stage in his career . . . he’d have been 35 when the World Cup came around and he has made his decision. He could have made an impact in these three games but look, it opens up opportunities for other players.”

