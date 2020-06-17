Jamie Carragher Believes There Is “No Future For David Luiz At Arsenal”

Jamie Carragher has outlined that he believes there is no future for defender David Luiz at Arsenal after more costly errors from the Brazilian.

Luiz was left on the bench for Arsenal’s first game back after the COVID-19 suspension, but an injury to Pablo Mari meant that the Brazilian came on in the first half of the clash against Manchester City.

He was in the thick of the action just before half-time and failed to deal with a ball in from Kevin De Bruyne, with the cross deflecting off his knee and into the path of Raheem Sterling who fired the ball past Bernd Leno to give the home side the lead.

Speaking on Sky Sports at half-time, Carragher outlined that he believes Luiz’s errors means that his days at the north London club are numbered.

“It’s happened so often that it’s no surprise that he’s on the bench,” Carragher said.

I said it before the game, I don’t think there’s any future for David Luiz at Arsenal and that (mistake) probably just puts paid to that.”

🗣 "It's no surprise why he's on the bench, there's no future for David Luiz at Arsenal"
@Carra23 on David Luiz

Despite leaving Luiz on the bench for the game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had shown faith in the Brazilian defender outlining that he’s been very happy with what he’s seen from him since the former Man City assistant coach joined the club.

“I’m really happy with David, I want to keep him here with us. He’s been a key role model since I joined.

“I like what he produces on the pitch, I like his influence around the players and the club – I would love to keep him.”

Luiz’s evening against Manchester City got worse in the second half however when he gave away a penalty and saw red for a challenge on Riyad Mahrez, another indication that he may not have a future at the club come the end of the season.

It goes from bad to worse for David Luiz! 😩 It's a red card and a penalty against the Arsenal man – he'll want to forget today in a hurry…😬



