David De Gea Howler Gifts Everton The Lead Against Manchester United

An error by Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea gifted Everton the lead in the opening three minutes of their Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

United were coming into this game in excellent form, unbeaten in their last three in the league as well as an impressive 5-0 victory over Club Brugge in the Europa League in midweek.

They got off to the worst possible start against Everton however as they conceded inside the first three minutes, as De Gea attempted a routine long pass up field only for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to get in the way as the ball cannoned off him and into the empty net,

De Gea was at fault for a number of goals the last time these two sides met at Goodison last season in a 4-0 defeat for United and despite returning to form of late this will no doubt be a blow to the Spanish keeper’s confidence.

He had kept three clean sheets in a row in the league up until the Everton game with United still firmly in the mix for a Champions League spot this season.

United though managed to get back into the game thanks to another goal from the ever impressive Bruno Fernandes after half an hour as his striker managed to evade the reach of Jordan Pickford in the Everton net.

The game also saw a blow for Irish fans with captain Seamus Coleman being forced off the field in the 27th minute with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.