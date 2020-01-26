Darron Gibson Training With Salford City In Bid To Restart Career

Irish international midfielder Darron Gibson is training with League Two club Salford City in a bid to keep his fitness up as he searches for his next move.

Gibson has been without a club since departing Wigan Athletic during the summer and the Manchester Evening News are reporting that he is training with the Class of 92-owned club.

Salford are not expected to offer Gibson a contract, instead allowing him to build up his fitness as he looks to reignite his career.

The 32-year-old made 18 appearances in the Championship for Wigan last season and had spent two campaigns at Sunderland previous to that but left the club in March 2018 following a drink-driving conviction.

Gibson began his career with Manchester United making 60 appearances for the club scoring in a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich in 2010 and a semi-final against Schalke the following year.

After leaving Old Trafford in 2012 he signed for Everton but his career his a snag following a cruciate knee ligament injury suffered while on international duty with Ireland in October 2013.

Gibson also won 27 caps for Ireland throughout his career scoring one goal in the 2011 Nations Cup game against Wales with the midfielder’s last cap coming in a loss to Belarus in 2016.

Salford City, who currently sit 12th in League Two, are owned by David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Phil Neville. Salford already have two Irish players on their books – Adam Rooney and Richie Towell.

Gibson played with four of Salford’s co-owners during his time at Old Trafford, in Gary and Phil Neville, Giggs and Scholes, while Beckham and Butt had left just before Gibson’s arrival at the club.

Gibson will be hoping that he can return to full fitness while training with the League Two club as he looks to bounce back from a difficult few years in football.