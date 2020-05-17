Darron Gibson Released By League Two Club Salford City

Former Irish international Darron Gibson has been released by League Two club Salford City following the forced conclusion of the campaign.

The COVID-19 crisis has caused disruption to football across Europe and League Two expected to be the first of the English Football League divisions to be called to a halt later this week.

As a result, Gibson was one of 11 players who Salford did not offer a new contract, meaning the 32-year-old has left the club.

Gibson joined Salford in February but only featured four times. It looks as though the Manchester-based club will end up finishing 11th in their first season in the Football League.

The former Manchester United midfielder’s career since leaving Old Trafford has been hampered with injuries. He also played with Everton Sunderland and Wigan in the past few years.

The 32-year-old found the net for United in their Champions League quarter-final second leg win over Bayern Munich in the 2009/2010 season, before scoring in the semi-final the next year in a 4-1 victory over Schalke.

Gibson has won 27 caps for Ireland since his first in 2007. But had not played for his country since a 2-1 defeat to Belarus in May of 2016.

The midfielder’s only goal for the Boys in Green came in Ireland’s 2011 Nations Cup win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Gibson joins Josh Askew, Craig Conway, Kieran Glynn, Kyle Letheren, Nathan Pond, Devante Rodney, Mark Shelton, Scott Wiseman and Michael O’Connor as the 11 players released by Graham Alexander’s side.

Fellow Irish midfielder Richie Towell, who featured 31 times in all competitions in his first season at the League Two club, has been named on the retained list.

“We would like to thank each and every player for their considerable efforts on behalf of the club and extend our sincere best wishes for the future,” said the club on their official website.

