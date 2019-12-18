Darren Randolph Could Be Set For Premier League Return In January

Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph could be set for a return to the Premier League with West Ham reportedly considering a bid for the Middlesbrough stopper.

According to various reports, Boro may need to sell Randolph in order to raise much needed funds in January, with the Hammers said to be frontrunners in bringing him back to the club, as the Irish Sun report.

Randolph spent two seasons at West Ham making 28 Premier League appearances between 2015 and 2017 before making the move to Middlesbrough where he had been an ever present in net over the past couple of campaigns.

This season however he has struggled at times with injury while Boro currently sit 19th in the Championship table after a very difficult start to the campaign.

The reports outline that Jonathan Woodgate’s side may be willing to part with Randolph in January for the right fee, with the 32-year-old widely considered to be one of the finest goalkeepers in the division.

West Ham are said to be leading the race to bring Randolph back to the London club while a number of Championship clubs are also keeping tabs.

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate was asked about Randolph’s potential departure and addressed the goalkeepers links to West Ham.

“That’s the right word ‘linked’. “I’ll let you know when we’ve got some news on that. At the minute we’re not in January so when we cross that bridge I’ll let you know.”

The Hammers have struggled in the goalkeeping department this season after losing their usual number one Lukasz Fabianski early in the campaign through injury.

Second choice Roberto failed to impress when he featured causing Manuel Pellegrini to hand 33-year-old David Martin his Premier League debut in the victory over Chelsea.

A move back to the Premier League for Randolph would be a huge boost to Mick McCarthy and Ireland ahead of the March Euro 2020 playoffs especially if the keeper can find himself playing regular football at the London Stadium.

****Originally published December 8th****

WhatsApp Email 284 Shares