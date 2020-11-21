Ferguson swore at 15-year-old Darren Fletcher after almost leaving United

Darren Fletcher has opened up on the time Alex Ferguson swore at him for almost joining Newcastle United when he was 15 years old.
Darren Fletcher spent 13 years at Old Trafford, becoming one of Ferguson’s most trusted players in what was a brilliantly successful spell for the Red Devils.
The Scottish international joined the United youth setup when he was 11 and signed with the club when he was 15, however his career almost took a different path.
“I nearly signed for Newcastle United,” Fletcher told the Lockdown Tactics podcast.
“I had been going to United from the age of 12 and Newcastle at this point were the second-biggest team. Everyone is telling you, ‘look at all of these great Man United midfielders you’ll never get in the team, difficult to break through, Newcastle is closer to home.’
“I really enjoyed it there, great club, Sir Alex Ferguson at this point [2002] was going to retire.”
Fletcher explained however that news of his potential departure did not go down well with Ferguson, who chewed out the midfielder despite him being just 15 at the time.
“So the word gets back to Sir Alex and he phoned the house one night and my sister picked up the phone. ‘Here, Darren. It’s for you’. It’s just the boss going absolutely mental.
“I’m 15, just chalk-white and he’s f’ing and giving it to me down the phone. My mum sees me and grabs the phone and listens for a few seconds and goes, ‘don’t speak to my son like that ever again’, and slams the phone down
“So the next minute the phone rings up again, it’s Sir Alex: ‘really sorry, Mrs Fletcher but we really like your son, I’m coming up on the next flight to Edinburgh’.
“My mum’s looking around the house thinking, ‘I’ve not done the housework, I’ve got loads of washing’. She goes, ‘no you’re not, they’ll come down and see you'”
