Ferguson swore at 15-year-old Darren Fletcher after almost leaving United

Darren Fletcher has opened up on the time Alex Ferguson swore at him for almost joining Newcastle United when he was 15 years old.

Darren Fletcher spent 13 years at Old Trafford, becoming one of Ferguson’s most trusted players in what was a brilliantly successful spell for the Red Devils.

The Scottish international joined the United youth setup when he was 11 and signed with the club when he was 15, however his career almost took a different path.

“I nearly signed for Newcastle United,” Fletcher told the Lockdown Tactics podcast.