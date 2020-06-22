Darren Bent Details What Life Was Like Playing Under Roy Keane At Aston Villa

Former Aston Villa and England striker Darren Bent has explained what it was like working under Roy Keane during his time as assistant manager at the club.

Keane spent five months as Paul Lambert’s assistant at Villa Park in 2014, which he balanced alongside the same role with Ireland and Martin O’Neill.

He left the position in November of that same year with Villa managing to just about survive under Lambert and later Tim Sherwood.

Bent was coming towards the end of his Villa career that season and despite only featuring sporadically, he recalls Keane being unable to comprehend how players at the club would make certain mistakes at times.

“He would just lose it,” began Bent speaking to TalkSport on Monday.

“I can understand, when you’ve been a top player like Roy Keane was, one of the very best, in his head he can’t understand why us players at Aston Villa make certain mistakes. It just doesn’t compute with him, ‘How can you not pass from there to there?’ He just can’t see it.”

😰 “He was really, really scary! He would just lose it!” 🤬 “After a game Roy just went off at us for two hours!” 😤 “He talked about drinking Lucozade, getting too many massages, yoga…” 😳 “He was crazy!”@DarrenBent reveals what life was like under Roy Keane at #AVFC! 👀 pic.twitter.com/BaSGikLFqS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 22, 2020

Bent then recalled one particular game that season, in a run of six defeats in a row, where they fell 2-0 to QPR at Loftus Road.

“Paul Lambert stepped to the side and Roy just started talking,” he said.

“It was a night game. I promise you, all the lights in the building (were off), everywhere; all the families waiting outside had gone because we’d been in the changing room for two hours. He just went off for two hours.

“It went from talking about the Lucozade drinks that people drink, players getting too many massages, people doing yoga.

“Ron Vlaar had a knee or ankle injury, or shin splints, and he was just like, ‘How can a player be out for that long with shin splints?’

“He just went scanning around the room picking faults. No one wanted to make eye contact with him because the moment you did, he was going for you as well.

“Everyone just sat there for two hours. You went outside, all the lights had gone off, the families had left.

“I’m still traumatised by what happened that night. Honestly, he was crazy.”

Keane grabbed headlines over the weekend for his scathing criticism of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea in the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Tottenham, as well as his assessment of new Irish assistant manager Keith Andrews whom he referred to as a ‘bulls****er.’