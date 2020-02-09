O’Shea On The Scoresheet While Molumby Impresses In Championship Clash

Two of Ireland’s most promising young talents impressed on Sunday, during West Brom’s 2-0 victory over Millwall in the Championship.

Ireland U21 captain Jayson Molumby started in midfield for the home side Millwall while defender Dara O’Shea was at right-back for West Brom.

Molumby was handed the difficult task of coping with West Brom’s talented midfielder Romaine Sawyers but the 20-year-old looked comfortable, snapping into challenges and looking to influence the game in the middle of the park.

A tactical change in the second-half meant that he was a little quieter but it was another strong performance against arguably the division’s finest side.

For his international teammate, O’Shea, it was a memorable afternoon as he scored his first ever senior goal to seal the game in the second half for the Baggies.

O’Shea met Kamil Grosicki’s corner-kick to head the ball home at the front post and send West Brom four points clear at the top of the Championship.

The 20-year-old has started the last three league games in the league for Slaven Bilic’s side and again, from a defensive point of view, he looked solid against Millwall, winning six aerial duels and five successful tackles.

Irish internationals Callum Robinson, Aiden O’Brien and Shaun Williams were also in action at The Den in a game that Mick McCarthy will no doubt have had his eye on ahead of March’s crucial Euro 2020 playoffs against Slovakia.

Both Molumby and O’Shea have been featuring regularly for their clubs in the top half of the Championship and despite neither being capped yet at senior international level they certainly could be options for next month.

Speaking to Pundit Arena last month, Molumby outlined that he feels he could bring something different to the Irish squad should he be selected in March.

“I feel like I’m playing well and that I’d be able to bring something different if I was in the Irish team. That’s the biggest thing for me, it’s my dream to play for Ireland.”

“It would mean everything to me but I just need to take it day by day and make sure that I keep playing. March is still a long way away.”