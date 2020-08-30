Dara O’Shea called up to Irish squad but McCarthy & Parrott are doubts

West Brom defender Dara O’Shea has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time.

The 21-year-old impressed at the Hawthorns last season and established himself as West Brom’s first choice right-back. Dara O’Shea was also a regular for Stephen Kenny with Ireland’s U21s.

O’Shea was not originally picked in the 24-man squad for Ireland’s UEFA Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland. However he has now been drafted into the setup as cover.

“We have added Dara O’Shea to the squad,” Kenny began, in quotes reported by RTE.

“Dara has come through the ranks, from under 15 right through.

“He showed himself capable of playing in all four (defensive) positions with West Brom last year, he is a centre-half really but has played right-back, left-back.

“With one or two additional injuries, strains and so forth, we’ve given ourselves that additional cover with Dara coming in.

“His ability to play the four positions is an asset.”

Kenny also outlined that Millwall striker Troy Parrott pulled-up in his side’s friendly win over Southend on Saturday. The 18-year-old scored, but could be a doubt for the double header.

“He has travelled this morning and will have a scan in the afternoon to see the extent of it.

“He just pulled up with a tight muscle. It’s a short space of time so we’ll have to see how it is.”

Another player who may miss the games against Bulgaria and Finland is Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy.

The 29-year-old picked up a knock playing for his club in pre-season. McCarthy’s return to the Irish fold has been a huge boost for Kenny.

“I know James is very keen to come back and play for Ireland, it’s been a few years now since he has played.

“He’ll be a huge addition to us.”

