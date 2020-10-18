Danny Welbeck has returned to the Premier League with Brighton

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has signed for Premier League side Brighton.

Danny Welbeck terminated his contract with Championship side Watford by mutual consent earlier this season and has joined Graham Potter’s side on a one-year-deal.

✍️ Albion have completed the signing of striker Danny Welbeck. The former Manchester United, Arsenal and Watford forward has agreed a one-year deal with Albion! 🤝 @firsttouchgames 🤝#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 18, 2020

His contract was due to expire at Watford next season and he had a £5.5 million release clause in it however he opted to cut his stay at Vicarage Road short.

“We are delighted to have Danny joining us. He will complement our existing striking options,” Graham Potter told the club’s website.

“He’s got an undoubted pedigree, and he is quick and technically very good. He will add to our attacking threat and we are thrilled to add another player of his experience and quality.

The 29-year-old has won 42 England caps scoring 16 goals and will wear the number 18 shirt for his new club.

Welbeck began his career with Manchester United spending seven seasons in and around the first team at Old Trafford scoring 29 goals in 142 games in all competitions.

He moved to Arsenal in the 2014/2015 season however he struggled with injuries throughout his time in north London. Welbeck scored 32 goals in 126 games during his spell at Arsenal.

Ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, Danny Welbeck left Arsenal and joined Watford however he failed to establish himself as first choice at Vicarage Road.

The 29-year-old made just 18 appearances in the Premier League last season scoring twice. Welbeck is a striker with significant Premier League experience but his arrival could help Irish frontman Aaron Connolly.

Before Brighton’s game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Potter outlined that he believes Danny Welbeck will help their ‘young group.’

“Off the pitch he’s a really good guy and on the pitch he can help our young group and also contribute to the performance of the team now, he’ll soon be amongst the starting places”

