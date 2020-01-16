Daniel Stendel Explains Reason Behind Glenn Whelan’s Hearts Exit

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel outlined that he feels he hasn’t disrespected anyone in his recent January clear out at the club which included the departure of Irish midfielder Glenn Whelan.

Whelan was dropped from the squad by Stendel before being told he could leave Hearts after just four months at Tynecastle and hit out at the manager in an interview with The Irish Independent outlining that he feels he ‘had been thrown under the bus’ by the club.

Stendel questioned Whelan’s leadership publicly in December and told the midfielder he was surplus to requirements at the club.

“I can say he is a good type. He wants to take the responsibility but I have seen only three games. Do you have the feeling he is a leader in this group? It’s not Glenn’s fault – but a real leader in the centre of the pitch? Sorry. Maybe I missed it

He wasn’t the only Irishman shown the door by Stendel with coach Jon Daly also departing and calling the manager’s behaviour ’embarrassing’ when speaking on his exit.

Addressing his recent overhaul of the squad, Stendel outlined that he had to act quickly with his necessary clear out but that every exit, including Whelan’s, was handled respectfully in his opinion.

He said he didn’t have any time to waste when making a decision on what players to keep and which he should move on.

“Of course, it’s not easy and no one is happy about the situation but I can’t wait six weeks, seven weeks, eight weeks, and then look,” Stendel said in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

“We have a short time and in the first two weeks of my arrival we had five games so I could only concentrate on those games and training.

“From outside it may look bad but we’ve tried to give every player respect and help find the best way forward for both sides.

“I have not heard any bad talk from Jon Daly, Glenn Whelan and I feel I do the best for all the staff.

“At every club, you will find decisions that both sides are not entirely happy with but we must do what is best for Hearts.”

There has been no update on a new club for Whelan who will be hoping to play regular football ahead of Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia in March.

The 36-year-old has been an integral part of Mick McCarthy’s side since his arrival at the helm and the Irish boss will want Whelan match fit ahead of the game.