FC Twente Reportedly Chasing Bohemians’ Daniel Mandroiu

Eredivisie side FC Twente are reportedly chasing Bohemians and Ireland U21 midfielder Daniel Mandroiu ahead of the new season.

According to a report from Extratime.com, Twente have been keeping tabs on Mandroiu who had a very impressive first season in the League of Ireland last year.

Twente are understood to have earmarked the former Brighton man as a potential target however Extratime outline that no approach has been made just yet.

Mandroiu scored 11 times for Keith Long’s side last season helping them to a third placed finish and European football and had begun the new season in excellent form before the Covid-19 pandemic caused the suspension of the League of Ireland season.

The report also outlines that Bohs are unlikely to let Mandroiu – who has become somewhat of a talisman for them – go for less than six figures.

Last season’s PFAI Young Player of the Year will be hoping to feature for Bohemians when his side returns to action to take on Cork City on August 2nd.

The Gypsies currently sit third in the Airtricity League Premier Division table having won three and lost two of their opening five league games – including a defeat to rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Whether Mandroiu departs Dalymount Park or not, he will be hoping that he can continue his form from before lockdown and catch the eye of new Irish manager Stephen Kenny.

Mandroiu has featured in a number of Irish U21 squads under Kenny, playing against the likes of Armenia, Sweden and Iceland in European Championship qualifiers.

Twente finished 14th in the Eredivisie season after it was suspended following the Covid-19 pandemic.