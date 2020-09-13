Daniel Farke had ‘proper outburst’ at Adam Idah during Norwich training

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has outlined that he had a ‘proper outburst’ at Irish striker Adam Idah in training ahead of their first game of the new season.

Adam Idah was named on the bench for the Canaries’ first game back in the Championship against Huddersfield Town. The 19-year-old however came on in the second half and managed to grab the winner, handing Norwich all three points.

The goal, Idah’s first in the league, topped off an excellent few weeks for the Cork native who also started two games in a row for Ireland in the UEFA Nations League.

Speaking after the game however, manager Daniel Farke outlined that he had to speak with Idah in training during the week as he felt the young striker was ‘not focused enough’

“I am allowed to tell you a secret,” Farke told the Norwich City YouTube channel.

“I had a proper outburst with Adam Idah during this week. I didn’t have the feeling that he was focused enough. It was difficult because he was in the spotlight having his debut for Ireland.

“During the training I had a proper outburst with him and asked him for more concentration and more discipline.

“After the training, I spoke with Michael McGovern because he is an experienced player and has influence on the young lads.

“After the game, he said, ‘Listen, coach, I spoke with Adam and told him he has to pay back your trust’. We still picked him today, although he wasn’t great during training this week. He has to pay back, and he did.”

Idah took his goal very well after being setup by strike partner Teemu Pukki. Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will be hoping Idah can continue his goalscoring form ahead of their crucial European Championship playoff against Slovakia next month.

