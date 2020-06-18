Ireland Underage International Dan Rose Completes Move To Schalke

Republic of Ireland Under-17 international goalkeeper Dan Rose has signed for Bundesliga side Schalke 04 after leaving Everton’s youth setup.

Rose reportedly turned down a scholarship offer from the Premier League team in order to join Schalke and he will link up with the German club’s Under-19 squad.

The 16-year-old had been a part of Everton’s Under-18 side this season but found himself falling behind the competition in the pecking order. He is the first non-German youth goalkeeper to sign for Schalke.

Rose was born in England but qualifies to play for the Boys in Green through his mother who is Irish. He has become a regular in Colin O’Brien’s U17s side.

The goalkeeper started in all three of their Under-17 European Championship qualifiers against Andorra, Macedonia and Israel, which saw Ireland pick up three wins from three games.

Rose would also have likely been the first choice for the elite phase of the qualifiers which were due to take place in March with Ireland drawn against Scotland, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Speaking to Irish Football Fan TV following the move, Rose outlined that Schalke’s record of producing world-class goalkeepers in the past was a huge factor in his decision to join the club.

“Having seen the goalkeepers that they’ve produced, they produced obviously Jens Lehmann in the past, Manuel Neuer and now Alexander Nubel, it just seems like they’re a factory of goalkeepers almost and if you want to be the best goalkeeper that’s where you’ve got to go.”

“That’s what really fuelled me in wanting to go to Schalke.”

Rose becomes the third Irish underage international at the ranks of a Bundesliga team.

Ireland Under-19 midfielder Conor Noss is currently plying his trade at Borussia Monchengladbach while Anselmo Garcia-McNulty plays for Wolfsburg after joining them from Real Betis.