Damien Duff Set To Join New Ireland Coaching Setup

Damien Duff is reportedly set to return to the Republic of Ireland international setup as a part of incoming manager Stephen Kenny’s new backroom staff.

Kenny was confirmed as the new senior manager on Saturday as the FAI outlined that Mick McCarthy would be stepping aside from the role allowing the former Dundalk boss to take the reigns.

The suspension of the Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia had thrown up discussion as to who would take charge of the Boys in Green given the nature of the managerial succession plan however that has now been settled.

With Kenny coming in it, it has been reported by various media outlets that Keith Andrews will step up and join him as assistant while Jim Crawford will take charge of the U21s.

According to a report by the Irish Independent, Kenny and Andrews will be joined by Damien Duff, who is currently a coach at Celtic but will share the roles going forward – in a similar way to what Robbie Keane had been doing at Middlesbrough.

Keane though is understood to not be part of Kenny’s plans despite being given an initial four year deal from the FAI as McCarthy’s assistant.

The outgoing manager spoke to FAI tv on Saturday night following the announcement of his departure and outlined that he is disappointed at not being able to finish off the campaign but understands the decision.

“ I said on 1 December 2018, when I took the job, that I’d be leaving on 31 July [2020] come what may,” said McCarthy.

“But those discussions were based on us qualifying and then maybe doing really well in the Euros. I said I was leaving and that’s still the case, albeit it’s been brought forward because of what’s happening worldwide

”Look, that’s hugely disappointing but I fully understand it as well. I see Åge Hareide is the same, the Denmark coach, he’s a pal of mine. He started the same competition and he’s leaving now because his successor was already picked to take over — mine was the same.

“It’s disappointing I can’t finish it off, I think we’ve had a really good campaign. We were almost there in November when we played Denmark, sadly we didn’t [make it] and the play-offs have been pushed back. I fully understand it, Stephen’s been contracted to take over in August and good luck to him. He’ll get the chance now to qualify.”