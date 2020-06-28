Former Liverpool Director Claims Owners Felt Jordan Henderson Signing Was A ‘Big Mistake’

Former Liverpool director Damien Comolli has said that the club’s owners told him he made a big mistake signing Jordan Henderson on the day he was let go by the club.

Comolli spent almost a year and a half at Liverpool, with the signing of current club captain Henderson for £16 million in 2011 one of many new faces he brought to Anfield.

Initially, Henderson struggled to make his mark in what was a difficult period as a whole for the club. However, since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp he has become one of their most vital players.

The England international was named Liverpool captain in 2015 and has already won the Champions League in addition to this season’s Premier League in his spell as skipper.

His signing, however, was seen by the club’s owners, according to Comolli at least, as a mistake of the Frenchman’s spell at the club.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Ornstein & Chapman podcast, Comolli outlined that he was always believed Henderson could be a special player for the club despite the owners’ reluctance.

“The day they sacked me, they said, ‘You made a big mistake (signing) Jordan Henderson.’ So I said, ‘Are you sure?’ and they said, ‘Yeah he’s a big mistake.’ So I said, ‘Ok, I think you’re wrong.’ But what can I say? They are the owners of the club and if they want to make that decision they make that decision.

“I was convinced he would be special. I was convinced he would be a Liverpool captain because he had all the attributes to be Liverpool captain as a player and more than anything else as a person. So, I’m delighted to see what he’s achieved.

Jordan Henderson is now a Premier League title-winning captain. Earlier this year @DamienJComolli told @David_Ornstein his signing contributed to his sacking at #LFC. 🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗜𝗡 & 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧

Listen now: https://t.co/hiYg20bKwQ pic.twitter.com/f9UcYRJSGF — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) June 28, 2020

“I think there’s a lot more to come. I think he could win something on the international stage.

“I think he’s going to win a lot more trophies going forward with Liverpool and he deserves all of it.”

Henderson will become the first-ever Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League trophy after his side were crowned champions last Thursday following Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City.