Daley Blind collapses during pre-season friendly for Ajax

Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Daley Blind collapsed during his side’s pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin on Tuesday.

Daley Blind dropped to the turf late in the game, which Ajax won 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but was thankfully able to walk off the pitch.

The 30-year-old was diagnosed with a heart condition in December 2019 after suffering from dizziness during a Champions League game against Valencia.

He returned to action in February after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

The device sends electric pulses to the heart when it detects any abnormal rhythms, particularly those that can cause cardiac arrest.

Speaking about Blind, Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag outlined that the defender was feeling fine after the game.

“Daley Blind’s ICD went off. He got subbed off straight away and he is feeling OK now, he is feeling fine,” Ten Hag told Dutch TV station Ziggo Sport.

“We will do research about this now.”

Blind was named in the Netherlands’ 32-man preliminary squad for next month’s Nations League clashes against Poland and Italy.

The 30-year-old has been with Ajax since 2018 joining after a four-year-spell at Manchester United. Blind played 141 times for the Red Devils over four seasons.

After being fitted with an electronic device for his return in February, Blind spoke of how much he enjoyed returning to football.

“I am really happy to be back on the pitch,’ Blind told Fox Sports Netherlands.

“I had a little bit of tension beforehand because you don’t know how it will go.

‘The doctor really needed to hold me back and step on the brakes because I wanted to get back ASAP. I wasn’t scared at all, I wanted to get back on the pitch as fast as possible.:

Ajax are currently preparing for the start of the 2020-21 Eredivisie season, after the previous campaign was abandoned with no winner due to coronavirus pandemic.

