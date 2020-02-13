Cyrus Christie Details Extent Of Vile Racist Abuse Suffered During Career

Ireland and Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie has detailed the racism he frequently suffers on social media outlining that Twitter and Facebook are “useless” when it comes to dealing with complaints.

Christie, whose sister was allegedly hit and abused by a fan during Fulham’s game with Barnsley earlier this season, appeared on the Counter Attack podcast earlier this week and opened up on the extent of the racism he has suffered through his career.

The defender also outlined that social media giants like Facebook and Twitter are “useless” when it comes to dealing with complaints of racist abuse.

“I’ve had so many cases of racism. It’s just mad,” he began.

“The club have a contact at Twitter and Facebook, so they speak to them and the police will have a connecting role. But they’re useless – they don’t do anything.

“I’ve had so many things but nothing’s been done, so I can understand why people don’t pursue things, because you know nothing is going to happen.”

Christie has been vocal in the past about the abuse he has been subjected to, speaking to the Gardai about a number of incidents during Ireland’s 2018 World Cup campaign.

The 27-year-old recalled the aftermath of the defeat to Denmark in 2017, a game in which he scored an own goal in, outlining that people “would be surprised” at how appalling the abuse is.

“It was clear as daylight, some of the stuff,” Christie said.

“I had one guy send me four black people hanging from a tree, and with ‘you’re next’ – saying they are going to kill me. And there’s a picture and names there, but…

“If I was to put out everything I got, people would be surprised. You say the odd thing now and again – I’ll bring up the odd one – and people are like, ‘rise above it” and ‘why are you giving them airtime?’.

“I am trying to put it out there to show that this is what goes on.

“I had a thing with 15 posts on Instagram and five comments minimum were racist – 15 posts straight, and I am posting once a week on average so that is a couple of months.

“You can just understand why players just don’t bother. [Social media companies] don’t understand as well because they are not in that position.

“I had the whole thing [after the Denmark game] with a guy who done a petition to have me lynched. His name was there as well and they did nothing about it.

“I sat there for two hours trying to explain to them and they were like ‘we don’t understand how this could happen, I don’t think people aren’t that racist.'”